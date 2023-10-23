Sevilla vs Arsenal: 3 key battles to look out for | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Matchday three is set, as Sevilla will take on Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. The game is to be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday (October 24).

Sevilla has only registered two points and are ranked third in the standings. The Gunners, meanwhile, have registered three points and are ranked second in the Group B standings, one point behind group leaders Lens.

The importance of a victory for either of the two teams can't be understated. Thus, this writing will look at some critical individual battles that could determine the outcome of this clash.

#3 Gabriel Jesus vs Sergio Ramos

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Due to his immense experience as a striker, Mikel Arteta might opt to start Gabriel Jesus instead of Eddie Nketiah.

Jesus is a very technical striker who can easily pile pressure on the opponent's defense and bank on defensive errors to hurt opposition set-ups.

Similarly, monitoring his movements in attack is tough as he mostly drops deep into the midfield, thereby drawing the opponent's defenders out of position.

Ramos will have to be alert and sharp if he aims to keep Jesus under wraps. However, in terms of defensive experience, not many come close to the Spaniard. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if he will get the better of the Brazilian.

#2 Youssef En-Nesyri vs William Saliba

Sevilla FC striker is set to face Arsenal

Going into this encounter, Sevilla's most crucial attacking asset is Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan forward is a striker that knows how to position himself properly in attack as he uses his cognitive instinct to finish in style.

Monitoring his movements in attack is hard. Hence, Saliba will have to be on guard if he intends to keep the Moroccan under tabs.

However, Saliba has proven to be a relatively intuitive center-back in recent times, as his ball-winning prowess is also excellent.

#1 Bukayo Saka vs Marcos Acuna

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

One player whose attacking presence is vital for Arsenal in this encounter is Bukayo Saka, as the forward is a player with numerous attacking capabilities.

The Englishman's ability to drive with the ball from the right flank is outstanding, and his creativity is immense as well. This has seen him register three goal contributions in two games in the competition so far.

Acuna will have his work cut out. However, due to his defensive experience, he is widely expected to give Saka a run for his money.