Sevilla vs AS Roma: Combined XI | Europa League 2019-20

With domestic football done and dusted, it's time to shift our focus back to Europe. The Europa League returns with Sevilla's Round of 16 game tomorrow against AS Roma the pick of the bunch.

Both teams are coming off the back of strong finishes to their respective league seasons, and given the array of talents in both camps, this clash should be an interesting tactical battle.

Sevilla, the most successful side in the Europa League with five titles, are the dark horses despite having had a good two weeks off to prepare for this tie. Meanwhile the Giallorossi just wrapped up the Serie A season on Saturday, so fatigue could play a huge factor in the game against Sevilla, as also their vulnerable backline.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Europa League tie betwee Sevilla and AS Roma, let's have a look at the best combined XI of both teams.

A combined XI of Sevilla and AS Roma:

Goalkeeper: Pau Lopez (AS Roma)

Pau Lopez is likely to be the man in goal for AS Roma against Sevilla.

While his record in the Serie A this season wasn't the most stellar, keeping just five clean sheets from 32 games and conceding 45 times, Pau Lopez, nonetheless, remains the number one choice in goal for the Giallorossi.

He made several remarkable saves in AS Roma's Round of 32 win against Gent and will be crucial in stopping Sevilla's in-form duo of Lucas Ocampos and Munir El Haddadi.

Right-back: Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Sevilla's makeshift right-back Jesus Navas has been one of the best in Europe this season.

Age is no bar for some players who continue to perform at an elite level even in the twilight of their careers.

Jesus Navas is one such player, who even though turns 35 this year, has had an impeccable season with Sevilla. The skipper played all 38 La Liga games, starting in all but one of them. He created plenty of chances and provided seven assists, all while playing as a makeshift right-back.

Centre-back: Gianluca Mancini (AS Roma)

Gianluca Mancini

Chris Smalling returning to Manchester United this week is obviously a massive blow for Paulo Fonseca's men as he had been one of the most consistent players for AS Roma all season.

Filling his boots would be no mean feat, though. So there's going to be an added pressure on the Roma backline. Gianluca Mancini, a regular in the side's three-man defence, will have to step up and play the anchor role.

Centre-back: Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Diego Carlos has had a huge role to play in Sevilla's excellent defensive record this season.

One of the signings of the season, Diego Carlos was named in Marca's team of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign, which is a testament to the impact he's had since arriving from Nantes last summer.

An excellent tackler of the ball with great positional awareness and aerial prowess, the Brazilian is sure to give AS Roma's Edin Dzeko a hefty run for his money.

Left-back: Aleksandar Kolarov (AS Roma)

Aleksandar Kolarov has been one of the most prolific defenders this season.

Aleksandar Kolarov is an excellent centre-back, but his best performances this season came from his natural position on the left.

The Serb was involved in 11 top-flight goals this season, scoring seven - the most by a defender - and assisting four. But with Fonseca likely to revert to a three-man defence after Smalling's departure, Kolarov may have to operate from a more withdrawn role. Nevertheless, he remains a huge threat from set pieces.