Sevilla vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2023

The UEFA Europa League culminates in an exciting final this week as Jose Mourinho's AS Roma lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important encounter at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday.

Sevilla vs AS Roma Preview

Sevilla are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Andalusian outfit suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Sevilla vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good record against AS Roma and have won two out of the four matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's one victory.

Sevilla have reached the final of the UEFA Europa League for the seventh time this season - more than any other team in the history of the competition.

AS Roma are appearing in the final of the UEFA Europa League for only the second time in their history and lost their previous final against Inter Milan in 1991.

The previous meeting between the two teams in the UEFA Europa League took place in the 2019-20 season and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sevilla.

This is the 14th time a Spanish team is facing an Italian team in the final of a European competition - the Spanish teams have won 13 of these matches so far.

Sevilla vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Jose Mourinho and will be intent on winning a trophy this season. Mourinho has never lost a final in European competitions and will look to keep his record intact this week.

Sevilla have been a dominant force in the UEFA Europa League and have managed to reach the final against all odds this season. The Andalusian giants are seasoned campaigners in the competition and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-2 AS Roma

Sevilla vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

