Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Sevilla will welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in La Liga on Sunday. The hosts are in ninth place in the league table, though only three points separate them from 14th-placed Osasuna. Bilbao are fourth in the standings and trail league leaders Barcelona by eight points.

Palanganas are unbeaten in their last four league games. They returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws last week, with a 1-0 away triumph over Real Sociedad. Chidera Ejuke scored in the 46th minute as Saúl provided his sixth assist of the season.

The visitors have seen a drop in form, recording just one win in their last four league games. They are winless in their last two league games and played out a 1-1 home draw against Mallorca last week. Nico Williams equalized in the 56th minute thanks to Andoni Gorosabel's assist.

They returned to winning ways after three games on Thursday, with a 3-1 home triumph over Roma in the UEFA Europa League round-of-16 second leg. Nico Williams bagged a brace and Yuri Berchiche added the decisive goal in the 68th minute.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 178 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 71 wins for either side. Meanwhile, 36 meetings have ended in draws.

Palanganas secured a league double over Bilbao last season, recording 2-0 wins at home and in the away game. The reverse fixture in September earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sevilla have won two of their last seven La Liga home games. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in these games.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, suffering three losses.

The last eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping three clean sheets.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Palanganas are unbeaten in their last four league games and have scored one goal apiece in their last three games. They are winless in their four home games in La Liga in 2025, with three ending in draws. Interestingly, they have won three of their nine league games in 2025, with all three registered in their travels.

Tanguy Nianzou remains a long-term absentee while Rubén Vargas and Akor Adams have resumed training and should start from the bench. Nemanja Gudelj has missed the last two games with a knock and should return to the starting XI.

Zuri-Gorriak have lost three of their last 12 games in all competitions, with all three coming in their travels. They have lost just one of their last five away meetings against the hosts, while recording two wins.

Aitor Paredes has a leg injury and won't travel to Seville for this match. Oihan Sancet and Dani Vivian have also been left out of the 22-man squad by Ernesto Valverde due to injuries.

Both teams have drawn four of their last seven league games. With that in mind and considering their recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

