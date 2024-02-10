Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Sevilla are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit defeated Rayo Vallecano by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Colchoneros held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Sevilla and have won 21 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 18 victories.

Sevilla are winless in their last four matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have lost each of their last three such games in the competition.

After a run of seven defeats in 10 matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga, Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in nine of their last 12 such games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their last seven matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga, with their only such defeat coming by a 3-2 margin against Cadiz in 2022.

After a run of four defeats on the trot in La Liga, Sevilla are unbeaten in their last two games in the competition.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have grown in stature under Diego Simeone but have fallen behind in the title race this season. Antoine Griezmann has been sensational for his side so far and will look to make an impact in this match.

Sevilla have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks but have several issues to address at the moment. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes