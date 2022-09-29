Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Sevilla are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal earlier this month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. Los Colchoneros suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Sevilla and have won 14 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 12 victories.

Sevilla have won two of their last three games against Atletico Madrid - more wins than they had managed in the 20 matches preceding this run.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four home games against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - the longest such run since Diego Simeone took over as the away side's manager.

Atletico Madrid have lost two of their last three away games against Sevilla in La Liga - more than they have suffered in their previous 16 games against any opponent in the competition.

Sevilla have managed only five points from their six games so far in La Liga - their lowest tally at this stage of the competition since the 2015-16 campaign.

Atletico Madrid have lost two of their six La Liga games so far this season and have equalled their worst start to a league campaign under Diego Simeone.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have stuttered this season and have plenty of work to do to reclaim their place in the title race. The likes of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata have flattered to deceive so far and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Sevilla have endured a dismal campaign so far and have a mountain to climb to replicate the previous season's top-four finish. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

