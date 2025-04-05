Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Preview
Sevilla are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals Real Betis last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Colchoneros suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Sevilla and have won 22 out of the last 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 19 victories.
- Sevilla have lost four of their last five matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - they had lost one of the eight such games preceding this run.
- Atletico Madrid have won only one of their last six matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in October 2022.
- Sevilla have lost their last two matches in La Liga and could suffer their longest such streak in the competition this season.
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction
Atletico Madrid have been impressive so far this season but will be hurting from their defeat against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.
Sevilla are in the midst of a rut at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes