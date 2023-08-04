Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

Club football returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an interesting fixture at the Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Sevilla finished in 12th place in the La Liga standings last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Andalusian outfit edged local rivals Real Betis to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, finished in third place in the league table last season and have been in excellent form this year. Los Colchoneros were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Real Sociedad in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Sevilla and have won 19 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 18 victories during this period.

Sevilla endured a poor end to their La Liga campaign last season and were winless in their last four matches, losing two of these games.

After a run of three matches without a single victory against Sevilla, Atletico Madrid have won their last two such games against the Andalusians in all competitions and have scored a total of eight goals in these matches.

Atletico Madrid conceded only 33 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only Barcelona had a better defensive record in the competition.

With 15 goals and 16 assists to his name in all competitions, Antoine Griezmann was Atletico Madrid's talisman last season.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid managed to turn their league campaign around last season and have been in impressive form in recent months. Antoine Griezmann has come into his own under Diego Simeone and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Sevilla have not been at their best this year but have made progress on their pre-season tour. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes