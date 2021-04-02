Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid's title credentials will be tested on Sunday when they face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in La Liga.

With 20 wins and just two losses from 28 games, Los Rojiblancos are ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the title race as the season enters its home stretch.

However, their form has been wobbly over the last few weeks, allowing the El Clasico rivals to close the gap on them. The Blaugrana are lurking only four points behind, while holders Real Madrid are six points adrift.

Diego Simeone's charges will be put through their paces again in Seville against the reigning Europa League champions, who are pushing for a top-four finish.

Ten points clear of Real Sociedad, a place in next season's Champions League is almost certain for the Andalusians. They are now aiming to ambush the top three places.

Like their Madrid counterparts, Julen Lopetegui's side seem to have lost some form in the last month. They were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey against Barcelona despite a 2-0 advantage, and then lost to Borussia Dortmund in Europe.

However, two back-to-back wins and a draw in the league have restored some normalcy in the camp. They hope to continue that run against Atletico.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head

There have been 48 previous meetings between the sides in this century, with Atletico Madrid narrowly edging ahead with 17 wins to Sevilla's 16.

The Rojiblancos claimed a 2-0 victory at home in the first leg of their clash this season and haven't lost to their Andalusian rivals since January 2018.

Sevilla Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Atletico Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Sevilla vs Aletico Madrid Team News

Sevilla

Aleix Vidal is still doubtful as the midfielder has been nursing a hamstring injury for about a month. However, Fernando is back in the squad from a groin problem and could start on the bench on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico Madrid

The Rojiblancos are sweating over the fitness of Joao Felix, who pulled out during Portugal's game against Luxembourg with an apparent injury.

Should he be deemed unfit to start on Sunday, there will be more pressure on the likes of Koke to link up with Suarez and provide service to him.

However, with no other absences, Diego Simeone will have plenty of options for this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Sevilla (4-3-3): Yassine Bono; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna; Juan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Alejandro Gomez.

Atletico Madrid (3-1-4-2): Jan Oblak; Miguel Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez; Thomas Lemar; Kieran Trippier, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Juaquin Correa, Luis Suarez.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

It's not easy to win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and Atletico know that very well, having last won there three years ago.

It's going to be a tough contest for them and we're predicting an entertaining, high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Atletico Madrid