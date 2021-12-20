Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st December 2021

Barcelona are back in action with another crucial La Liga fixture this week as they travel to Andalusia to lock horns with Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview

Sevilla have been in impressive form so far this season and are in second place in the La Liga standings. The Andalusian outfit edged reigning champions Atletico Madrid to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will want to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign this year. The Catalan giants secured a crucial 3-2 victory against Elche in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch on Tuesday.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Sevilla and have won 32 out of 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's nine victories.

Barcelona conceded their first goals against Elche since 1978 over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Sevilla have won eight of their last nine La Liga matches at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and have been impressive at home this season.

Barcelona have enjoyed plenty of success against Sevilla and are unbeaten in 30 of their last 33 matches against the Andalusians in all competitions.

Barcelona are currently on top of the list of La Liga scorers under the age of 20 this season, with Ansu Fati, Favi and Ez Abde finding the back of the net for the Catalans.

The previous meeting between the two teams witnessed an astonishing comeback as Barcelona overcame a 2-0 deficit to mount a stunning second-leg 3-0 victory in the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have largely struggled to impose themselves in La Liga this season but have shown signs of gradual improvement under Xavi. The Catalans were brilliant and circumspect in equal measure against Elche and cannot afford a similarly inconsistent performance against one of the best teams in the league.

Sevilla have been impressive this season and are in contention to win the La Liga title under Julen Lopetegui. Both teams are evenly matched on paper at the moment and could share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona

Sevilla vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🔵🔴 BARÇA REFERENDUM



This is Espai Barça, approved today by FC Barcelona's members. Thank you, Culers! 🔵🔴 BARÇA REFERENDUMThis is Espai Barça, approved today by FC Barcelona's members. Thank you, Culers! https://t.co/uF3xlG5wuG

Tip 3 - Ousmane Dembele to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi