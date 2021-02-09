Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21 

Barcelona lock horns with Sevilla on Wednesday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals as they aim to record their 31st cup title.

Since the demoralizing 3-2 defeat against Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup, Ronald Koeman's side have been flawless, scooping six wins on the bounce across all competitions.

Barcelona happen to be Atletico Madrid's closest challengers in La Liga, courtesy of five consecutive victories. The record-holders of the Copa del Rey have rediscovered their deadly goal-scoring form on a consistent basis.

This was demonstrated in their 5-3 comeback victory against Granada in the previous round.

A 67th-minute goal from Lucas Ocampos against Almeria steered Sevilla to the semi-finals. The Andalusian outfit are also in sublime form, having claimed four wins in a row in La Liga. In addition, they have not conceded a single goal in any of their last five matches across all competitions.

📌 KICK OFF TIME CONFIRMED!

⚽ Sevilla vs Barça

🗓 Saturday, February 27

⏰ 4.15pm CET

🏆 @LaLigaEN week 25

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/OvvEtvgF1c — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 8, 2021

Also read: Barcelona News Roundup: Barca hope signing Manchester City star will make Lionel Messi stay, Blaugrana star rejected Liverpool move in January and more- 8 February 2021

Sevilla vs Barcelona head-to-head

Advertisement

Barcelona have enjoyed dominance against Sevilla, having emerged victorious 36 times. Meanwhile, 11 matches between the two have been draws, with nine wins going the way of Sevilla.

Recent results and form makes this an intriguing match-up, as Sevilla have a knack for upstaging the giants of Spain.

Sevilla form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Barcelona form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Sevilla vs Barcelona team news

Former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic is set to return after a one-match suspension

Sevilla

Sevilla are set to welcome star midfielder and former Barcelona man Ivan Rakitic to their midfield after a one-match suspension.

Julen Lopetegui has no fresh concerns ahead of this mouth-watering clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona youngster Ronald Araujo has sustained an ankle injury

Barcelona

Advertisement

Young defender Ronald Araujo has sustained a sprain to his ankle, according to tests on Monday.

He will join the treatment room that already consists of Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique. Lionel Messi should return to the playing XI, while Ansu Fati is another long-term absentee for Barcelona.

Injured: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

INJURY UPDATE | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that @RonaldAraujo939 has a left ankle sprain. His recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/6pUCVxjXSL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 8, 2021

Sevilla vs Barcelona probable XI

Sevilla predicted XI (4-3-3): Bounou; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Karim Rekik; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Barcelona predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Sevilla vs Barcelona match prediction

Sevilla's defensive solidity and resolve could test Barcelona's patience, as the visitors are likely to enjoy a lot of the ball.

An energetic display in midfield from Lopetegui's troops could stunt Barcelona's efforts, and they may have to settle for a goalless draw.

Prediction: Sevilla 0-0 Barcelona

Also read: Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21