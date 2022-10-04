Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The German outfit slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of FC Koln over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been shockingly poor this season. The Andalusians suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of four matches played between the two teams.

Sevilla's only victory against Borussia Dortmund came away from home in the UEFA Europa League by a 1-0 margin over 12 years ago.

The previous two-legged affair between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund took place in the 2020-21 season and ended in a 5-4 aggregate victory for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have won only one of their last 11 away games against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League but did win their previous such meeting against Sevilla.

Borussia Dortmund have lost their last three away games in the UEFA Champions League and have suffered four consecutive away defeats in the competition on only one occasion.

Sevilla have never lost consecutive home games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Sevilla have been in abysmal form so far this season and will be intent on remaining in European competitions in the coming weeks. Julen Lopetegui has a massive task on his hands this season and will face another litmus test on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund can pack a punch on their day and will look to reach the knock-outs this season. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssoufa Moukoko to score - Yes

