Sevilla vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga features an important Andalusian derby this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with Julen Lopetegui's impressive Sevilla outfit at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to sustain their bid to remain in the Spanish top flight. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Andalusian giants edged Levante to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an impressive record against Cadiz and have won 13 out of 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's paltry two victories.

Sevilla have suffered defeat in two of their last four La Liga matches - as many defeats as they had suffered in their previous 30 games in the competition.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last eight La Liga matches played on a Friday and Cadiz have lost only one of their last six such matches in the league.

Sevilla have an excellent record in Andalusian derbies and have won their last eight La Liga matches against teams from the region.

Sevilla have a near-flawless home record against Cadiz and are unbeaten in their 13 La Liga matches against the away side at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Cadiz and have managed to win the last four games against their Andalusian opponents.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Prediction

Sevilla have thrived under Julen Lopetegui so far and will look to leapfrog Barcelona into second place in the coming weeks. The hosts have built a well-rounded squad this season and have presented a robust front so far.

Cadiz have struggled to impose themselves this year and cannot afford another string of defeats this season. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-1 Cadiz

Sevilla vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi