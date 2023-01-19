Sevilla vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2023

Sevilla host Cadiz at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in La Liga on Saturday as both sides desperately look to find their way out of the relegation zone.

With just three wins and 15 points from 17 matches, Los Sevillastas are second from bottom following what's been a terrible campaign for them.

Julen Lopetegui was sacked after picking up just one win from their opening seven games in October, with Jorge Sampaoli returning for a second term.

However, the Argentinian has been unable to anchor the sinking ship so far, overseeing just two wins in 10 top-flight matches.

As things stand, Sevilla are set to be relegated for the first time since the 1999-2000 season when the Andalusians finished bottom of the standings.

Cadiz, meanwhile, have collected just one point more than Sevilla and sit one place above them. However, things are looking better for them.

Having started their campaign with five consecutive defeats without scoring a single goal, the Yellow Submarine have lost only twice in their next 12 games.

During this period, Sergio González's side also beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 at home.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 12 clashes between the sides, Sevilla have beaten Cadiz eight times while losing just once.

Sevilla have not lost any of their last 10 games against Cadiz in La Liga since a 2-1 loss on the road in May 1991.

Only against Elche (20) have Sevilla played more home games in La Liga without losing than against Cadiz (14).

Sevilla have not won any of their last three Andalusian derbies in La Liga while Cadiz have not won any of their last eight such games in the competition, drawing the last three.

Sevilla have 15 points in La Liga after 17 games this season - their lowest tally at this stage of the top-flight campaign since the 1999-2000 season when they got relegated.

Cadiz won their last league match 1-0 against Valencia away from home and could pick up back-to-back wins on the road in La Liga for the first time since October 2020 (4).

Sevilla vs Cadiz Prediction

Sevilla may have had a statistically inferior season compared to Cadiz but their record against the side is great and we could see them taking all three points once more.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Cadiz

Sevilla vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

