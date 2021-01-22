Sevilla vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news, and more | La Liga 2020-21

The Andalucian derby returns to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday as Champions League hopefuls Sevilla host promoted side Cadiz in an enticing La Liga encounter.

Los Rojiblancos are currently fifth in the standings after a stop-start run in recent weeks, but they can surpass fourth-placed Villarreal with a win this weekend.

They've won four times from the last five games in all competitions, and the form is on their side. Meanwhile, the Yellow Submarine will be hoping to pick up another big scalp.

Back in the top-flight after 14 years, they've so far punched above their weight. Cadiz sit ninth in the standings with 24 points, seven clear of the relegation zone.

The Alvaro Cervera-led side have even caused two huge upsets, beating the 'big two' of Real Madrid and Barcelona. In doing so, they became the first promoted team to accomplish the feat in the first half of the season.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Head-To-Head

In eight derbies between the Andalucian rivals, Sevilla have come out on top five times. Cadiz have taken the spoils on just a single occasion with a 2-0 victory back in January 2006.

Earlier in the season, the Rojiblancos beat the side from the port city 3-1 on the road in La Liga action.

Advertisement

Sevilla Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Cadiz Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-D

Sevilla vs Cadiz Team News

Sevilla

Left-back Sergio Escudero is currently nursing an elbow injury and will not return to the fold until February.

Injured: Sergio Escudero

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

LIVE | Fali press conference ahead of #CádizSevilla https://t.co/tOPOkxTxxt — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) January 21, 2021

Cadiz

The Yellow Submarine will not have both their first-choice full-backs for the derby as right-back Carlos Akapo is out with a knee injury while left-back Alfonso Espino tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Injured: Carlos Akapo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alfonso Espino

Sevilla vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Bono; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gomez, Diego Carlos, Karim Rekik; Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj; Munir El Haddadi, Oliver Torres, Oussama Idrissi; Luuk de Jong.

Cadiz (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Pedro Alcala, Juan Cala, Jairo Izquierdo; Alex Fernandez, Jon Garrido, Jens Jonsson, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz are capable of causing all sorts of problems on their day but Sevilla have the might to weather the storm and pull off another comfortable win.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Cadiz