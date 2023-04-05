Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Celta Vigo lock horns with a struggling Sevilla outfit in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday.

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Preview

Sevilla are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian giants eased past Cadiz by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Galician outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Almeria last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 15 of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 13 victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and could achieve a six-game run against the Galician outfit for only the second time in their history.

Sevilla and Celta Viga have played out draws in their last two matches in La Liga and could feature in three consecutive results against each other for the first time in the history of the competition.

After a run of seven winless matches at home in La Liga this season. Sevilla have won five of their last six such matches in the competition.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last six games away from home against Sevilla in La Liga.

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Sevilla have managed to show flashes of improvement after a decidedly poor start to their campaign and will look to move into the top half of the league table. Youssef En-Nesyri found the back of the net against Cadiz last week and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day and are in fairly impressive form at the moment. Both teams are currently on an even footing and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Celta Vigo

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes