Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Sevilla will host Celta Vigo at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a highly turbulent campaign but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish. They played out a 2-2 draw against last-placed Almeria in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points following a quickfire double from Dodi Lukebakio and Lucas Ocampos before their opponents leveled the scores in additional time.

Sevilla sit 14th in the league table with 28 points from 28 games. They are four points above their weekend opponents in 17th place and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Celta Vigo have endured a difficult campaign so far, prompting the dismissal of head coach Rafa Benitez as they look to avoid the drop. They were thrashed 4-0 by league leaders Real Madrid in their last match and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 122 meetings between Sevilla and Celta. The hosts have won 54 of those games while the visitors have won 45 times.

There have been 23 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Celta have the third-worst defensive record in the Spanish top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 43.

Four of Sevilla's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Sevilla are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven games. They have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Celta, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are without a win in their last three away matches and could see defeat in this encounter.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Celta Vigo

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last nine matches between the two teams at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine matchups)