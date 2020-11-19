Sevilla vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla host Celta Vigo at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday night in their La Liga fixture as league action resumes across Europe following the international break.

Julen Lopetegui's men recorded their first win in five games in the league against Osasuna in their previous outing.

Celta Vigo are winless in the competition in their last seven games and could only hold Elche to a 1-1 draw last time around.

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Sevilla and Celta Vigo have squared off 100 times across all competitions since their first documented meeting in 1932. The hosts have a slightly better record in the fixture with 44 wins, but Celta Vigo are not too far behind and have gotten the better of the Andalusians on 39 occasions.

The teams have played out 17 draws, including a 1-1 stalemate when they last met at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The hosts are winless against the visitors in their last three league games, a streak they'll be hoping to break over the weekend.

Sevilla form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Celta Vigo form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Team News

Julen Lopetegui

Sevilla are set to be without the services of striker Carlos Fernandez after the player tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Fortunately, all other players reported negative test results and have resumed training.

Julen Lopetegui conducted the training sessions without the full-back duo of Jesus Navas and Marcos Acuna. Both players picked up injuries against Osasuna, and will have to sit this one out.

Injured: Jesus Navas (knock), Marcos Acuna (undisclosed), Carlos Fernandez (COVID)

Doubtful: Suso

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo players Emre Mor, Kevin Vazquez and Sergio Alvarez will all miss the trip to Seville due to injuries. Alvarez is not expected back before the new year, while Emre Mor and Vazquez are not back to full fitness yet, despite rejoining training.

⚽️ Xogadores do primeiro equipo e do #CeltaB exercítanse xuntos en Abanca Balaídos cun partido de adestramento.



📈 O corpo técnico de Coudet marca unha alta intensidade para chegar a tope ao #SevillaFCCelta pic.twitter.com/uE1WJwWVDG — RC Celta (@RCCelta) November 18, 2020

Injured: Kevin Vazquez (calf), Sergio Alvarez (knee)

Doubtful: Emre Mor (Match fitness)

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Sevilla predicted XI (4-3-3): Yusuf Bono; Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Aleix Vidal; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Celta Vigo predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivan Villar; Lucas Olaza, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo; Sergio Carreira, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Brais Méndez; Nolito, Iago Aspas

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas has started all games for the club this season

Celta's new coach Eduardo Coudet faces a tricky opponent in his first game at the helm of the club. He will be looking to turn things around with a win here and will hope that top scorer Iago Aspas puts in a solid shift.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have got back to winning ways and will be hoping to get out of the bottom half of the table with their second win in a row since July.

Given the form of both clubs and the fact that Celta have a new manager, we think a win for Sevilla is the most likely outcome in this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Celta Vigo