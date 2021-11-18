Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action after this month's international break as Sevilla take on Deportivo Alaves in an important clash on Saturday. Sevilla have an impressive squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Deportivo Alaves are in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Basque outfit edged Levante to a crucial 2-1 victory earlier this month and will want a similar result from this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have been impressive this season and are in third place in the league table at the moment. The Andalusians eased past local rivals Real Betis by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this fixture.

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won seven out of 10 matches played between the two sides. Deportivo Alaves have managed only three victories against Sevilla and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Sevilla. Deportivo Alaves were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-W-L

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Alejandro Gomez has recovered from his knock and will be included in the squad this weekend. Jesus Navas and Youssef En-Nesyri are still injured, however, and will be sidelined on Saturday.

Injured: Jesus Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves have a point to prove this weekend

Deportivo Alaves

Florian Lejeune has made progress with his recovery and should be available for selection this weekend. Ximo Navarro is struggling with his fitness, however, and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Ximo Navarro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Gonzalo Montiel; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Suso; Rafa Mir

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria; Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons; Joselu

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Sevilla have grown in stature under Julen Lopetegui this year and could potentially mount a title challenge this season. The Andalusian giants have built an excellent squad and will be intent on stepping up to the plate this weekend

Deportivo Alaves have their work cut out for them this month and will want to pull off an upset on Saturday. Sevilla are the better team, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi