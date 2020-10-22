Sevilla vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla will welcome Eibar to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday in their next La Liga encounter.

Sevilla come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Premier League giants Chelsea in the Champions League.

The group stage game saw a combined six shots on target, with Sevilla arguably the happier side at the end of the game.

Eibar, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against a 10-man Osasuna on Sunday at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium. Despite enjoying higher possession and more shots on target against an Osasuna side which had midfielder Jon Moncayola sent off late in the second half, Eibar couldn't find a breakthrough.

Sevilla vs Eibar Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with Sevilla triumphing 1-0 over Eibar. Argentina international winger Lucas Ocampos scored the onlygoal of the game in the second half to ensure victory for Sevilla.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-L

Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-D

Sevilla vs Eibar Team News

Sevilla will be without key centre-back Jules Kounde, with the Frenchman testing positive for coronavirus. New signing, winger Oussama Idrissi remains a doubt for this game, while former Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Oussama Idrissi

Suspended: Joan Jordan

Unavailable: Jules Kounde

Meanwhile, Eibar manager Jose Luis Mendilibar will be without Spanish left-back Jose Angel due to injury. Defender Pedro Bigas, midfielder Edu Exposito and midfielder Recio, on loan from Leganes, are all doubts.

Injured: Jose Angel

Doubtful: Pedro Bigas, Edu Exposito, Recio

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Eibar Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Sergi Gomez, Diego Carlos, Sergio Escudero, Fernando, Oliver Torres, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Luuk de Jong, Lucas Ocampos

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Esteban Burgos, Kevin Rodrigues, Pape Diop, Sergio Alvarez, Miguel Atienza, Takashi Inui, Kike, Yoshinori Muto

Sevilla vs Eibar Prediction

Sevilla have looked impressive under the management of Julen Lopetegui, having won the Europa League last season. They have started the new season well, and the return of fan favourite Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona could prove to be a shrewd acquisition.

Eibar, on the other hand, has been a consistent presence in La Liga under manager Jose Luis Mendilibar. A cohesive team unit, Eibar lost last season's top goalscorer in the league in Fabian Orellana and overall top goalscorer in Charles to Real Valladolid and Pontevedra respectively, and it remains to be seen how they replace those two attacking threats.

Sevilla have a talented squad and should be able to comfortably beat Eibar this weekend.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Eibar

