Sevilla vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Sevilla are set to play Elche at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Saturday in La Liga.

Sevilla come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey. Goals from Argentine attacker Ezequiel Avila and Moroccan winger Abde Ezzalzouli secured the win for Osasuna. Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the goal for Sevilla.

Elche, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Osasuna in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Avila for Osasuna was cancelled out by a second-half goal from right-back Jose Angel Carmona for Elche.

Sevilla vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sevilla have won five games, lost one and drawn two.

Argentine winger Erik Lamela has scored three goals in the league in 12 starts for Sevilla.

Brazilian left-back Alex Telles has registered two assists in the league for Sevilla this season.

Midfielder Oliver Torres has four goal contributions in the league in 16 starts for Sevilla.

Argentine attacker Ezequiel Ponce has scored three goals in the league in four starts for Elche.

Sevilla vs Elche Prediction

Sevilla are in a sea of trouble. They find themselves 15th in the league, one point ahead of 18th-placed Real Valladolid. Having sacked Julen Lopetegui a few months ago, Sevilla appointed Jorge Sampaoli for his second spell as boss of Sevilla; the Argentine has found the going tough this time around.

Lopetegui's departure was followed by the exit of Isco under controversial circumstances; the 30-year old, once regarded as one of the best footballers in Spain during his time at Real Madrid, has been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, a club managed by Lopetegui.

Sevilla's fabled director of football Monchi has come under scrutiny after some poor transfer dealings; Sevilla sold star centre-backs Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos last summer, and new arrivals like Adnan Januzaj, Alex Telles and Tanguy Nianzou have failed to impress.

Elche, on the other hand, are bottom of the league table, 12 points behind Sevilla. They have lost three of their last five league games, and look doomed for relegation already. Unless Elche produce a stunning run of victories, they look destined to play in the second division next season.

Sevilla to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Elche

Sevilla vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Sevilla

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Sevilla to keep a clean sheet- Yes

