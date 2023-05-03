Sevilla vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Espanyol lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday.

Sevilla vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side edged Getafe to a crucial 1-0 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Andalusian giants slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Sevilla vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Espanyol and have won 28 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 12 victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Espanyol in La Liga and have found the back of the net in each of their last 11 such games in the competition.

Sevilla have lost only two of their 20 games at home against Espanyol in the 21st century - they have a better record in this regard only against Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal during this period.

Sevilla have lost six matches at home in La Liga so far this season - their worst record in the competition in this regard since the 1999-2000 campaign.

Espanyol's 1-0 victory against Getafe last week ended their winless run of eight consecutive games in La Liga.

Sevilla vs Espanyol Prediction

Sevilla have improved in recent weeks and will be intent on proving their mettle for the remainder of the season. Youssef En-Nesyri has stepped up for the Andalusians and has a point to prove going into this match.

Espanyol have struggled this season and cannot afford to slip up this week. Sevilla are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Espanyol

Sevilla vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

