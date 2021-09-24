Sevilla vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Espanyol in an important encounter on Saturday. Sevilla have been impressive over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Espanyol are in 13th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Catalan outfit dominated the Segunda Division last season and edged Deportivo Alaves to a 1-0 victory last week.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have excelled under Julen Lopetegui and are in third place in the league table. The Andalusians eased past Valencia in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

Sevilla have an impressive record against Espanyol and have won 26 out of 47 matches played between the two teams. Espanyol have managed 10 victories against Sevilla and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W-W

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-L-D

Sevilla vs Espanyol Team News

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Sevilla have a fully-fit squad at the moment and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game. Lucas Ocampos has recovered from his injury and is also available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Espanyol need to win this game

Espanyol

Javier Puado, Oier Olazabal, and Yangel Herrera are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Aleix Vidal, Fernando Calero, and David Lopez have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Javier Puado, Yangel Herrera, Oier Olazabal

Doubtful: Aleix Vidal, Fernando Calero, David Lopez

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan; Suso, Ivan Rakitic, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Oscar Gil; Manu Morlanes, Sergi Darder; Landry Dimata, Isaac Becerra, Loren Moron; Raul de Tomas

Sevilla vs Espanyol Prediction

Sevilla have been exceptional under Julen Lopetegui and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The Andalusian giants have troubled La Liga's bigwigs in the recent past and have a point to prove this weekend.

Espanyol were a formidable force in the Segunda Division last season and will be intent on proving their mettle against one of Spain's better teams. Sevilla are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Espanyol

