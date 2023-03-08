Sevilla vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2023

Sevilla and Fenerbahce lock horns at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as the round of 16 of the Europa League gets underway on Thursday.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit are unbeaten in their last seven outings across all competitions and will look to keep that momentum building.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague Youssef En-Nesyri has scored 7 goals in his last 9 games



Will he add to his tally on Thursday?



Sevilla suffered another huge blow in their race to beat the drop in La Liga as they were thrashed 6-1 by Atletico Madrid last Saturday.

They have now lost their last three matches across all competitions, conceding 11 goals and scoring three since a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on February 19.

Sevilla turn their attention to the Europa League, where they edged out PSV Eindhoven 3-2 in the playoffs after spending the first half of the season competing in the Champions League.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, marked their return to action with a win as they saw off Kayserispor 2-1 in the Super Lig last Saturday.

Jorge Jesus’ side have now won six of their last seven matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Adana Demirspor on February 2 being the exception.

Fenerbahce now turn their sights to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, claiming 14 points from six matches to finish at the summit of Group B.

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With two wins from the previous three meetings between the sides, Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sevilla’s only victory over the Super Lig side came in a friendly fixture on August 14, when they picked up a 2-0 friendly win at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Sevilla are currently on a three-game losing streak in all competitions, while they have while they are winless in each of their last four matches.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last seven matches, picking up six wins and one draw since January’s 3-0 loss against Galatasaray.

Sevilla have won five of their six home matches since the turn of the year, with a 3-2 loss against Osasuna on February 26 being the exception.

Sevilla and Fenerbahce Prediction

While Sevilla have suffered a drop-off in form, they have been rock-solid on home turf this year, claiming five wins from their six matches. However, Fenerbahce are on a run of just one away defeat since the start of September and we are backing them to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Fenerbahce

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Fenerbahce’s last seven games)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of Sevilla’s last six matches)

