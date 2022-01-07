Sevilla vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are set to play Getafe at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Sunday in La Liga.

Sevilla come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Juan Ignacio Martinez's Real Zaragoza in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Goals from French centre-back Jules Kounde and striker Rafa Mir ensured victory for Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla.

Getafe, on the other hand, beat Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid 1-0 in the league. An early first-half goal from Turkey international Enes Unal secured the win for Quique Sanches Flores' Getafe.

Sevilla vs Getafe Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Sevilla have won 13 games, lost 12 and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Sevilla beating Getafe 1-0. A late second-half goal from former Roma and Tottenham Hotspur winger and Argentina international Erik Lamela sealed the deal for Sevilla.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Getafe form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-D-D

Sevilla vs Getafe Team News

Sevilla

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine forward Erik Lamela and Spanish attacker Suso. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch centre-back Karim Rekik and veteran right-back Jesus Navas. Morocco internationals Munir El Haddadi and Youssef En-Nesyri are both unavailable due to their AFCON duties.

Injured: Erik Lamela, Suso

Doubtful: Karim Rekik, Jesus Navas

Suspended: None

Not available: Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri

Getafe

Meanwhile, Getafe could be without Mexican striker Jose Juan Macias, winger Vitolo and centre-back Chema. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Quique Sanches Flores is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Vitolo, Chema, Jose Juan Macias

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Getafe Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic, Gonzalo Montiel, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Oscar Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Rafa Mir, Lucas Ocampos

OptaJose @OptaJose has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 13 games in all competitions (seven goals and three assists), as many as in his previous 47 games for 10 - Lucas Ocamposhas been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 13 games in all competitions (seven goals and three assists), as many as in his previous 47 games for @SevillaFC_ENG (10 - seven goals and three assists). Momentum. 10 - Lucas Ocampos 🇦🇷 has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 13 games in all competitions (seven goals and three assists), as many as in his previous 47 games for @SevillaFC_ENG (10 - seven goals and three assists). Momentum. https://t.co/pdJvhXsWyE

Getafe Predicted XI (5-3-2): David Soria, Damian Suarez, Erick Cabaco, Stefan Mitrovic, Jorge Cuenca, Mathias Olivera, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena, Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Sevilla vs Getafe Prediction

Sevilla are currently 2nd in the league, five points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game more. Manager Julen Lopetegui deserves immense credit for the work he has done at the club, with consistent progress defining his tenure at the club.

Getafe, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, two points behind 18th-placed Alaves. They have won their last two league games, and need to produce similar results in order to produce a bigger gap between them and the relegation zone.

Sevilla should win.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Getafe

Edited by Abhinav Anand