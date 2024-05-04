Sevilla vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Sevilla vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side stunned Osasuna with a comfortable 3-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Andalusian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sevilla vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an impressive recent record against Granada and have won 14 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's seven victories.

After a winless run of four matches on the trot against Granada in La Liga, Sevilla have won six of their last eight such games in the competition.

Sevilla have won 18 out of the 22 matches at home against Granada in La Liga - their highest win percentage at home against a single opponent in the competition.

Granada have won only one of their last 11 matches against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Cadiz in January last year.

Sevilla have won three of their last four matches at home in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Sevilla vs Granada Prediction

Sevilla have shown marked improvement since the start of the season and will look to end their campaign on a positive note. Isaac Romero has been a revelation for the Andalusians this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Granada have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-1 Granada

Sevilla vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isaac Romero to score - Yes