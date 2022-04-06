Sevilla vs Granada prediction and betting tips | 8th April 2022

Sevilla will welcome city rivals Granada to the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan for a matchday 31 fixture in La Liga on Friday.

The home side have seen their title challenge fall flat and lost their hold on second spot following their 1-0 defeat away to Barcelona last weekend. Pedri's second-half stunner helped the Blaugrana usurp the Andalusians, while Julen Lopetegui's side dropped to fourth place in the table.

Granada showed grit and determination to come back from being two goals down at the break to secure a 2-2 draw on home turf against Rayo Vallecano. Luis Milla scored the equalizing goal from the penalty spot in injury time.

Sevilla's defeat to Barcelona brought an end to their record 15-game unbeaten streak in the league (W7, D8), which was their longest ever unbeaten top-flight run.

Sevilla vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have 24 wins from their previous 45 matches against Granada. Eight matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Friday's visitors were victorious on 13 occasions.

One of those wins came in their most recent meeting, when Ruben Rochina's first-half strike helped them secure a 1-0 win.

Sevilla are the only unbeaten side at home in La Liga this season, having won 10 and drawn four of their 14 league games at the Sanchez Pizjuan this term.

Granada have only won two matches away from home all season, which came against the bottom two clubs.

Sevilla have shown a penchant for draws this season, with 12 of their 30 league matches ending in a share of the spoils, the second-most in the league.

Sevilla vs Granada Prediction

Sevilla's four-game winless run has put paid to their league aspirations, as well as seeing them get knocked out of the UEFA Europa League.

However, they are heavily fancied to get back on track against Granada. A return to the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan is a welcome development, with the stadium generally being one of the biggest fortresses in La Liga.

Granada have been poor on their travels and despite not being in danger of relegation, they will go all out to try and get a win against their neighbors.

The fact that this is a derby means both sides will give their all to secure bragging rights, but we are backing the hosts to claim all three points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Granada

Sevilla vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla to win (Los Nervionenses are unbeaten in 14 league matches at home this season and have generally emerged triumphant as favorites on home turf).

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals (The last six games involving Sevilla have seen two or fewer goals scored).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Six of the last eight games involving Lopetegui's side have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net).

Tip 4 - Sevilla to score more than one goal (Sevilla have scored exactly two goals in each of their last three home games against Granada. They have also scored 2+ goals in 71% of their home league games this term).

