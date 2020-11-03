Sevilla will hope to bounce back from their weekend defeat when they host Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Los Nervionenses lost for the second consecutive time in La Liga after going down to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday but will look at their performances in Europe for inspiration.
Julen Lopetegui's side held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate in the opening group stage game at the Stamford Bridge before narrowly edging past Rennes at home with a 1-0 win.
Krasnodar, participating in the Champions League for the very first time, have a challenge on their hands. After holding Rennes to a draw in the first match, the Bulls went down 4-0 to Chelsea, dropping to the bottom of the group.
Sevilla vs Krasnodar Head-To-Head
While this will be their first meeting in the competition, the teams have met in the Europa League before. In fact, the pair were drawn in the same group in 2018.
Krasnodar pulled off a surprise 2-1 win in Russia but went down 3-0 in Seville. However, both teams managed to qualify from the group with the Spanish outfit finishing as leaders.
Sevilla Form Guide (all competition): L-D-L-W-L
Krasnodar Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L
Sevilla vs Krasnodar Team News
Sevilla do not have major injury concerns ahead of the clash but forward Oussama Idrissi remains sidelined with a knock. Both Suso and Sergi Gomez, who didn't play any part in the Bilbao defeat, are doubtful.
Injured: Oussama Idrissi
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Suso and Sergi Gomez
Krasnodar are not so lucky on the injury front as Sergey Petrov, Dmitri Stotskiy, Aleksandr Cherkinov, and Viktor Claesson are all injured and will not play. Remy Cabella, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is also unavailable while Aleksei Ionov is ineligible to participate until December.
Injured: Sergey Petrov, Dmitri Stotskiy, Aleksandr Cherkinov, and Viktor Claesson
Suspended: Aleksei Ionov
Unavailable: Remy Cabella
Sevilla vs Krasnodar Predicted XI
Sevilla (4-3-3): Bono; Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Fernando Reges, Oliver Torres; Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Munir El Haddadi.
Krasnodar (4-2-3-1): Matvey Safonov; Igor Smolnikov, Kaio, Aleksandr Martynovich, Evgeniy Chernov; Yuri Gazinskiy, Tonny Vilhena; Shapi Suleymanov, Kristoffer Olsson, Christian Ramirez; Marcus Berg.
Sevilla vs Krasnodar Prediction
Sevilla comfortably saw off Kransodar two years ago and there's no reason to believe why they cannot do it again, especially with the latter currently blighted by a spate of injuries and enduring a poor run of form.
Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 KrasnodarPublished 03 Nov 2020, 00:33 IST