Sevilla vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla host Levante in their La Liga fixture on Thursday night at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The reigning Europa League winners will be looking to kick off their domestic campaign with two wins in a row when they welcome Levante, after they registered a comfortable 3-1 win in their season opener at Cadiz last Sunday.

Levante also got their season off to a decent start as the Valencia-based outfit secured a 3-1 away win in their previous fixture on Sunday against Osasuna after getting beaten by Valencia in a six-goal thriller in their first game of the season.

Sevilla are unbeaten in the league since February and will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run into October with a win in their first home game of the season.

Sevilla vs Levante Head-to-Head

Across all competitions, Sevilla and Levante have locked horns on 33 occasions. Los Palanganas have registered 17 wins while Granotas have seven wins to their name. The remaining nine games ended in a stalemate.

Sevilla have dominated their recent meetings and have won four of the last five fixtures. Their most recent competitive meeting was at the Ciutat de València in June which ended in a 1-1 draw. In La Liga, the Andulasians have only lost one of their last 10 games against Levante and have scored 2.1 goals on average per game.

Sevilla form guide (all competitions): W

Levante form guide (all competitions): W-L

Sevilla vs Levante Team News

For Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, the few injury concerns heading into the fixture are for defender Pablo Perez and Sebastien Corchia, who remain on the sidelines due to injuries.

Striker Carlos Fernandez is said to be in some discomfort and is a doubt. Apart than that, there are no known issues and the Spanish manager is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Juan Soriano was loaned out to Segunda División club Malaga for the rest of the season on Tuesday and will therefore play no part in this fixture.

Injured: Pablo Perez (muscle), Sebastien Corchia (knee)

Doubtful: Carlos Fernandez

Suspended: None

Paco Lopez will have to make do without the services of Ivan Lopez on account of a knee injury while former Sevilla right-back Coke and winger Ruben Rochina are doubts.

Lopez has used a similar squad in the first two games of the season in which José Morales has scored three goals, so he's a confirmed starter. Roger Marti scored and assisted coming from the bench in the previous fixture, and he should start against Sevilla on Thursday.

Injured: Ivan Lopez (knee)

Doubtful: Coke, Ruben Rochina

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Levante Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Escudero; Óliver Torres, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Luuk de Jong, Lucas Ocampos

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Enis Bardhi, Gonzalo Melero, Nemanja Radoja, Jose Campana; Jose Morales, Roger Marti

Sevilla vs Levante Prediction

A look at Sevilla's recent form, their impressive record at home and Levante's struggles against them in their previous encounters indicates that a win is on the cards for the home side.

Jesus Navas, the defender with the most crosses last season, has already picked up his first assist of the campaign and will be key for creating chances in tandem with Suso on the right flank in the game against Levante on Wednesday night.

Sevilla should have what it takes to emerge as winners at the end of this encounter.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Levante

