5 best left-backs in La Liga this season (2019-20)

Some of the world's best full-backs have plied their trade with various clubs in La Liga over the course of the division's 91-year history. Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos is the first name that comes to mind when talking about the best left-backs in the history of the competition.

Though none of the left-backs in the Spanish top flight currently operate at the same level as the Brazilian icon, they can still be considered some of the best in the business in their position.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba and his counterpart at Real Madrid, Marcelo, had for long held the title of the best left-backs in La Liga. However, a younger crop of players has emerged this season and have largely outperformed the two veterans.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five left-backs in La Liga for the 2019-20 campaign.

Honourable mentions -

Marcelo (Real Madrid), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) and Marc Cucurella (Getafe).

Top five La Liga left-backs in the 2019-20 season

#5 Jordi Alba - Barcelona

Advertisement

Jordi Alba came out stronger after the three-month break in La Liga

Jordi Alba's season was interrupted by three injury spells that saw him miss out 11 games in La Liga. Despite his struggles with injuries, he was a key figure for Barcelona, especially after the restart.

He featured in 10 of their 11 games since the restart, scoring a goal and providing four assists even as the Catalans failed to lift the league title. He linked up well with players like Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi on the left flank.

You have your 🐐s.



But is Jordi Alba the 🐐 of assists?



😍pic.twitter.com/pIqXLdOgo2 — Goal (@goal) April 11, 2020

Despite his heavy involvement in the buildup, he was solid in the defence as he always effectively tracked back. He made one clearance on average per game while also averaging 1.4 successful tackles a game.

#4 Yuri Berchiche - Athletic Bilbao

Yuri Berchiche was a solid defender for Athletic Bilbao this season

Athletic Bilbao concluded the 2019-20 season with a modest 11th-placed finish, without impressing either with their goal-scoring exploits or with their defensive abilities. However, one of the players who stood out among his peers at the Basque club was defender Yuri Berchiche.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star proved his worth as a traditional left-back with his no-nonsense approach to the game. Though he did not contribute much to his side's attack, mainly due to the presence of an attack-minded Ander Capa at right-back, he did score a couple of goals and ended up with one assist in 32 starts.

He averaged 1.6 clearances and 1.5 successful tackles per game while he was dominant in the air, winning 1.6 aerial duels per game.

Also Read: 10 best defenders in European football this season