10 best defenders in European league football this season 

There is an increasing trend of clubs all across Europe adopting an attacking style of play, which has seen the stock of speedy wingers and versatile attackers go through the roof. Even defenders nowadays are expected to contribute towards goals, with full-backs being given the freedom to move into advanced positions on the flanks.

As a result, the central defenders have to do most of the heavy lifting in the defence. But that does not mean that the only job centre-backs do is to sit back and defend; managers today also entrust them with the responsibility of launching the ball forward, almost like a quarterback.

Though the 2019-20 season was disrupted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there have been players who continued their fantastic form either side of the break and ended their season on a high.

On that note, we take a look at the ten defenders in European football leagues who impressed the most this season.

Ten best defenders in European football leagues this season

#10: Ricardo Pereira - Leicester City

Ricardo Pereira's season was cut short due to an injury in March.

Leicester City's transfer policy since their 2015-16 Premier League triumph has been questionable as their new additions failed to add value to the squad. So when the club spent £22 million to bring in defender Ricardo Pereira to The King Power Stadium in the summer of 2018, eyebrows were raised.

However, the former Porto star emerged as a key member of the squad in his very first season at the club and impressed one and all with his athleticism, work-rate and offensive threat. The defender ended up winning both his team's Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season for the 2018-19 campaign.

This season, Pereira started off brilliantly at right-back, forming a great partnership with left-back Ben Chilwell who also had an amazing campaign. He improved his goal tally from last season, scoring three goals as well as providing two assists. Before his unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury, he boasted some of the league's best defensive stats.

Pereira led not only in the Premier League but across all European leagues in tackles (68) and duels (256) won. His tally of 119 tackles is only bettered by Wilfred Ndidi (124) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (125).

#9: Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies had a breakthrough season in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Alphonso Davies emerged as one of the most promising full-backs in the world this season with his standout performances for Bayern Munich.

At just 19 years of age, the defender can still improve the defensive side of his game to become a complete full-back in the coming years.

Alphonso Davies' 2019/20 Bundesliga season by numbers:



❍ 29 games played

❍ 464 passes ending in final third

❍ 213 recoveries

❍ 83 take-ons completed

❍ 70 tackles

❍ 67 touches in the opp box

❍ 37 chances created

❍ 34 fouls won

❍ 5 assist

❍ 3 goals



Rookie of the Season.

Davies completed 83 take-ons in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season, which was more than by any other player. Moreover, he registered the top speed of the campaign (36.51 km/h).

He is in the running for the coveted Golden Boy award, after having already won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award where he beat Erling Halaand to the honour.