Sevilla vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Levante on Sunday. Sevilla have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Levante are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The Valencia-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate with Getafe last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Andalusians edged Celta Vigo to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Sevilla vs Levante Head-to-Head

Sevilla have an excellent record against Levante and have won 18 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed five victories against Sevilla and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for the Andalusians. Levante were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-D

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-L-D

Sevilla vs Levante Team News

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri is recovering from an injury at the moment and will likely be replaced by Rafa Mir this weekend. Karim Rekik is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Youssef En-Nesyri, Karim Rekik

Suspended: None

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Roger Marti, Jose Campana, and Sergio Postigo are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Mickael Malsa is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Roger Marti, Jose Campana, Sergio Postigo

Doubtful: Mickael Malsa

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Levante Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Alejandro Gomez, Erik Lamela; Rafa Mir

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Shkodran Mustafi, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Pablo Martinez, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roberto Soldado

Sevilla vs Levante Prediction

Sevilla have been exceptional under Julen Lopetegui and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The Andalusian giants have troubled La Liga's bigwigs in the recent past and have a point to prove this weekend.

Levante are in the relegation zone at the moment and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Sevilla are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Levante

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi