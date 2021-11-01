Sevilla vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Sevilla and Lille will go head-to-head in a UEFA Champions League game set to take place on Tuesday at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Sevilla are second in Group G with three points from three matches played. They are still seeking their first win in the competition, and have three draws so far.

Sevilla are coming off a 2-0 win against Osasuna in the league.

Lille, meanwhile, are third in the group with two points from three games. Like Sevilla, they are seeking their first win. They have drawn two and lost one match in the competition.

Lille lost a closely contested affair 2-1 against Paris St. Germain in the league and will be looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday night.

Sevilla vs Lille Head-to-Head

Sevilla and Lille have played four matches against each other so far. Sevilla have won one game, while Lille have emerged victorious on two occasions. One game ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a goalless draw.

Sevilla form (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Lille form (all competitions): W-L-D-D-L

Sevilla vs Lille Team News

Sevilla

Gonzalo Montiel is out with calf discomfort, while Thomas Delaney will also miss out on the UCL tie with a muscle problem. Papu Gomez and Karim Rekik are also on the sidelines due to injuries, with Jesus Navas and Fernando expected to be named to the starting XI on Tuesday night.

Injured: Gonzalo Montiel, Thomas Delaney, Papu Gomez, and Karim Rekik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille

Sven Botman is out with a groin problem, while Leo Jardim continues to recover from a neck injury. Benjamin Andre will return from suspension for the game against Julen Lopetegui's side.

Injured: Sven Botman, Leo Jardim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Lille Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Suso, Erik Lamela; Rafa Mir

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Mehmet Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Reinildo Mandava; Timothy Weah, Renato Sanches, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Sevilla vs Lille Prediction

Both sides have looked quite underwhelming in Europe this season, but Sevilla will be looking to capitalize on home advantage. Lille can be tough customers to handle, but Lopetegui's team should be able to eke out a win by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Lille

