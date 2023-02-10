Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side edged Real Madrid to a stunning 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have been shockingly poor so far this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 15 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's seven victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five matches against Mallorca in all competitions and have managed to keep clean sheets in four of these matches.

After securing either a draw or a victory in four consecutive away league games against Sevilla, Mallorca have achieved the feat in only two of their last seven such matches.

Mallorca are winless in their last eight away league games against teams from Andalusia, with their previous such victory in the region coming by a 2-1 margin against Granada in 2013.

After a winless run of seven matches at home in La Liga, Sevilla have managed to win their last three league games at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction

Sevilla have an impressive squad at their disposal and have struggled to live up to expectations this season. The likes of Ivan Rakitic and Joan Jordan are seasoned campaigners in La Liga and will need to step up this weekend.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and pulled off one of the upsets of their campaign last week. Sevilla have improved in recent weeks, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Mallorca

