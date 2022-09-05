Sevilla vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Manchester City get their UEFA Champions League campaign underway this week as they lock horns with Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's side has been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Sevilla are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have been in poor form this season. The Andalusian outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far. The Cityzens were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Sevilla vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have an impressive record against Sevilla and have won the two matches that have been played between the two sides. Sevilla have never defeated Manchester City in an official fixture and will look to create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Manchester City. Sevilla were thoroughly outplayed on the day and face another uphill battle this week.

Sevilla form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Manchester City form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Sevilla vs Manchester City Team News

Sevilla have a few injury concerns

Sevilla

Karim Rekik and Marcao are injured at the moment, leaving Sevilla with a selection problem in their defensive line. Jesus Corona is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Karim Rekik, Marcao, Jesus Corona

Doubtful: Adnan Januzaj

Suspended: None

Manchester City have a good squad

Manchester City

Kyle Walker picked up a knock against Aston Villa and is unlikely to be risked in this match. Aymeric Laporte and Kalvin Phillips are injured at the moment and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Aymeric Lapote, Kalvin Phillips

Doubtful: Kyle Walker

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Fernando, Tanguy Nianzou, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Thomas Delaney, Ivan Rakitic; Alejandro Gomez, Erik Lamela, Youssef En-Nesyri

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Sevilla vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been impressive in the Premier League so far and will look to end their Champions League drought this season. Erling Haaland has been virtually unstoppable this season and will have his sights set on his first European goal with the Premier League champions.

Sevilla have been in abysmal form so far and will need a miracle to stand a chance on Tuesday. Manchester City are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City

