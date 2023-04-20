Sevilla vs Manchester United: 3 key battles to look out for | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Sevilla will take on Manchester United in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Thursday, April 20.

There has been an increase in morale in the Sevilla camp in recent weeks as the team have only lost one out of their last five games across all competitions.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been in decent form themselves, winning three out of their last five games across all competitions going into this encounter.

The first leg of this clash, which was played at Old Trafford on April 13, ended in a 2-2 draw. A brace from Marcel Sabitzer gave the hosts a comfortable 2-0 lead within 21 minutes before two late own goals - from Tyrell Malacia (84') and Harry Maguire (90+3') drew the La Liga side level on the night.

Hence, it can be stated that this tie is still open as a victory for either of the two teams will guarantee a semi-final spot.

In this article, we will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this clash.

#3 Antony vs Marcos Acuña

Manchester United v Sevilla FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Europa League

Arguably one of the trickiest wingers in the world, Antony can outfox any defender with his dribbling skills. The Brazilian hasn't quite hit top form in a Manchester United shirt yet but still poses a threat to any defense.

The former Ajax winger has netted eight goals and has registered two assists in 35 appearances so far this season.

Monitoring his movements on the right flank will be no mean feat, and Marcos Acuna will definitely have his work cut out tonight. However, the Argentine is not only robust in defense but also provides an outlet for Sevilla to attack down the left flank.

Acuna has scored three goals and provided as many assists in all competitions this season.

It will be interesting to see who will emerge on top in this battle tonight.

#2 Youssef En-Nesyri vs Victor Lindelof

Sevilla FC vs Manchester United - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri has been decent in the final third and his attacking contributions have been impressive despite Sevilla's poor run of form this season.

En-Nesyri has netted 14 goals and registered one assist in 38 appearances so far. Monitoring his movements in attack is tough as he knows how to position himself properly in the opposition’s penalty box.

Victor Lindelof will therefore have to be at his best to stop the Moroccan from scoring. The Swede has proven to be robust in the recent absence of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. His defensive solidity will be put to the test and it will be interesting to see if he can help Manchester United keep a clean sheet.

#1 Marcus Rashford vs Gonzalo Montiel

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Marcus Rashford missed the first leg of this tie due to a groin injury and there are still question marks surrounding his fitness. However, the Englishman has reportedly traveled with the squad to Spain and could feature in this decisive clash.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Marcus Rashford is back in Man United training ahead of their crucial Europa League second leg match against Sevilla Marcus Rashford is back in Man United training ahead of their crucial Europa League second leg match against Sevilla 👀 https://t.co/ea9olV0qQ1

Rashford has been Erik Ten Hag's most important player in attack, having scored 27 goals and registered 10 assists in 47 appearances this season. His movement in the final third and his deadly eye for goal have made him one of the most potent attackers in Europe this season and will be a major concern for Sevilla if he is ruled fit for the clash.

Gonzalo Montiel will therefore have to be at his best to keep Rashford quiet, which makes the battle a fascinating one to look out for.

