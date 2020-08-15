Sevilla vs Manchester United: Prediction, Preview, Team News and more | Europa League 2019-20

The semi-final stage of the 2019-20 Europa League season is finally upon us, with Sevilla and Manchester United squaring off in the first match.

Both Sevilla and Manchester United eked out narrow 1-0 wins in their respective quarter-final clashes against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Copenhagen. The English team, however, required extra time to defeat their significantly weaker opponents, reminding us of the fact that nothing comes easy in the Europa League.

⚪️🔴 Sevilla are unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions 😎@SevillaFC | #UEL pic.twitter.com/rfRBavDRqS — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 14, 2020

Sevilla themselves are in the form of their lives and playing some scintillating football. The La Liga team are now unbeaten in 19 games, their longest such streak in history.

Both Sevilla and Manchester United have plenty of attacking prowess in their ranks, so it promises to be a frolicking encounter between two heavyweights in the competition.

Sevilla v Manchester United head-to-head

This will only be the third time Sevilla will face Manchester United on the European stage. Their previous two meetings came a few seasons ago in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League.

Sevilla have the upper hand if that small sample space is considered, having drawn at home and then defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Wissam Ben Yedder was the hero for Sevilla when the La Liga club last played Manchester United.

Much has changed since then for either club, with new faces like Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Suso and Lucas Ocampos among others joining their respective ranks. In fact, both the goalscorers from Sevilla and Manchester United's previous matchups - Romelu Lukaku and Wissam Ben Yedder - have now left their respective clubs.

In their Europa League semi-final, the two clubs' past meetings should have little to no influence on the proceedings. When it comes to form, both clubs are in good form, and one wouldn't want to bet against either of them.

Sevilla (last five games): W-W-W-D-W.

Manchester United (last five games): W-W-W-D-L.

Sevilla vs Manchester United team news

Sevilla

Sevilla have no fresh injury concerns after first-choice goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik seems to have fully recovered. However, it is unlikely that he will be handed a start, given the excellent form Yassine Bounou has been in.

A penalty save to deny Raul Jimenez in the last match has only swayed the argument in favour of the Moroccan.

🗣️ Julen Lopetegui is well aware of the difficulty of Sunday's match, but he is equally aware of the ambition and desire of his players. 🇪🇺🏆#vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla #UEL — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 14, 2020

Manager Julen Lopetegui is looking to add a fourth Europa League title in Sevilla's cabinet after Unai Emery helped them to the first three.

It is likely that the former Real Madrid boss will stick with his trusted lineup which did the job against Wolves in the quarter-finals. Their star full-backs Jesus Navas and Sergio Reguilon will once again be tasked with creating opportunities from out wide while much of the offensive burden will be on Lucas Ocampos' shoulders.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Manchester United

Ole-Gunnar Solksjaer misses as many as three defenders heading into the Europa League semi-final clash with Sevilla.

Thankfully for the Norwegian, only one of them was in contention for making Manchester United's starting lineup: left-back Luke Shaw, with Brandon Williams likely to deputise for the Englishman once again.

🏃‍♂️ Training has intensified ahead of tomorrow's big game!



👀 See for yourself 👇#MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 15, 2020

Apart from that, Manchester United have no other concerns, and the rest of their team will most definitely not be toyed around when a place in the Europa League final is at stake. The Red Devils have a plethora of goal-scoring options, with the front-three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, all in very good touch.

Injuries: Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones.

Doubts: None.

Suspensions: None.

Sevilla vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Sevilla (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas; Jules Kounde; Diego Carlos; Sergio Reguilon; Ever Banega; Fernando Reges; Joan Jordan; Suso; Youssef En-Nesyri; Lucas Ocampos.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Harry Maguire; Victor Lindelof; Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic; Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes; Mason Greenwood; Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Sevilla vs Manchester United Prediction

When two excellent offensive sides squaring up against each other, there will either be a flurry of goals or none at all. Seldom do we witness something in between, and it won't be wrong to expect a tight encounter.

Both teams will be a little bit cautious going forward as there is no second leg to bank on. The pace on potential counters could be too much to deal with for either side, so one can expect a lot of wing-play in this match.

Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos will be hard to contain, given the form he is in.

Sevilla's run of form is impressive, to say the least, and their history in this competition is unmatched.

Lopetegui's men are extremely well-drilled and feeling good about themselves, so it is not wrong to slightly favour them in this match. Having said that, Manchester United have superstars like Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in their ranks who can make something happen out of nothing.

Final Verdict: Sevilla 1-1 Manchester United (Sevilla win on penalties).