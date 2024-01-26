Sevilla vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Sevilla in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday.

Sevilla vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Getafe to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 14 victories.

Sevilla are winless in their last four matches against Osasuna in La Liga - their worst such run against them in the competition since another four-game streak that ended in 2006.

Osasuna have lost nine of their last 10 matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga but did win their previous such game in the competition by a 3-2 margin.

Sevilla and Osasuna played out a 0-0 stalemate in the reverse fixture last year and could play out two draws in both their games in a single La Liga season for only the fourth time in their history.

Sevilla have lost their last four matches in La Liga - their worst such run in a single season since December 2010.

Sevilla vs Osasuna Prediction

Sevilla have been shockingly poor so far this season and will need a miracle to turn their campaign around. The hosts are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in the coming weeks.

Osasuna have also stuttered this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Osasuna

Sevilla vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Ocampos to score - Yes