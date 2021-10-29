Sevilla vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Osasuna on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Osasuna are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight this season. The Pamplona-based outfit held Real Madrid to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want a similar result this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have been excellent this year and are in third place in the league table at the moment. The Andalusians were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Osasuna and have won 18 out of 39 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed 11 victories against Sevilla and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sevilla. Osasuna failed to make an impact on the day and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-L-W

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-W-W

Sevilla vs Osasuna Team News

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri is recovering from an injury at the moment and will likely be replaced by Rafa Mir this week. Karim Rekik and Alejandro Gomez are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Youssef En-Nesyri, Karim Rekik, Alejandro Gomez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Jonas Ramalho, Ante Budimir, and Aridane Hernandez are injured at the moment and will not feature against Sevilla this weekend. Cote was sent off last weekend and remains suspended for this match.

Injured: Ante Budimir, Jonas Ramalho, Aridane Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cote

Sevilla vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Suso, Erik Lamela; Rafa Mir

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Roberto Torres, Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia

Sevilla vs Osasuna Prediction

Sevilla have grown in stature under Julen Lopetegui this year and could potentially mount a title challenge this season. The Andalusian giants have built an excellent squad and will be intent on proving their mettle in the coming weeks.

Osasuna have punched above their weight so far in La Liga and will face a formidable test this weekend. Sevilla are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Osasuna

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi