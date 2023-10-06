Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday.

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Sevilla are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian giants were held to a 2-2 draw by PSV Eindhoven in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Mallorca last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of their last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's five victories.

After a run of nine victories in 10 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Sevilla are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Sevilla have lost only two matches at home in their 19 such games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga but did lose their previous such game by a 1-0 margin in October last year.

After picking up points in only two out of 10 away games against Sevilla in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have achieved the feat in three of their last four such matches in the competition.

Sevilla have lost four of their seven matches in La Liga so far this season.

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Sevilla are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season and are in desperate need of a run of good results. The likes of Ivan Rakitic and Youssef En-Nesyri are seasoned campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have good players in their ranks and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Ocampos to score - Yes