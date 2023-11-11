Sevilla vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

Spanish football returns with another edition of the Seville derby this weekend as Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis lock horns with arch-rivals Sevilla in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Aris Limassol by a comfortable 4-1 margin in the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good historical record against Real Betis and have won 65 out of the 139 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 40 victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Real Betis in La Liga - their longest such run in the Seville derby in the history of the competition.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga and have kept clean sheet in three of these games.

Sevilla have not lost any of their last seven matches against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, while Real Betis have won only one of their last seven such games.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last seven matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since August 2021.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on securing their place in the UEFA Champions League next year. Willian Jose has stepped up for his side and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Sevilla can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Real Betis

Sevilla vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Willian Jose to score - Yes