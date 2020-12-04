Sevilla vs Real Madrid : 5 key battles | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla host Real Madrid at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday in a blockbuster clash in the 2020-21 La Liga. The two sides respectively lie fourth and fifth in the league table, with Real Madrid ahead of Sevilla by a point; however, the Andalusians have a game in hand.

It is a key game for both sides. That is especially true for Real Madrid, whose boss Zinedine Zidane's future looks to be in the balance after a dismal 2-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are also coming off a 4-0 thrashing at home to Chelsea. However, with Julen Lopetegui's men winning their five previous games in all competitions, Sevilla played a much-changed XI against the Blues.

Real Madrid did the double over Sevilla last season, winning 1-0 in Seville and triumphing 2-1 at the Bernabeu. Karim Benzema and Casemiro respectively scored the winners for Real Madrid in the two games,

However, there are plenty of game-changers in the ranks of both sides as they prepare to renew acquaintances for the first time this season. On that note, here are five player battles that could be key in the outcome of the game.

#5 Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) vs Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Sevilla FC midfielder Ivan Rakitic - La Liga Santander

Ivan Rakitic and Casemiro are plenty familiar with each other; the duo has faced off in multiple El Clasicos. The Brazilian's focus may have been more on a certain Lionel Messi in those fixtures.

However, with Rakitic donning a more advanced role after arriving in Sevilla this season, he's likely to run into Casemiro who would look to thwart the Croatian's creative prowess.

Real Madrid are Rakitic's third-most favourite opponents from a statistical perspective; he has had eight goal-involvements in 20 games against Los Blancos. However, the Croatian has only won two of six games against Real Madrid in Sevilla's colours.

Meanwhile, Sevilla happen to be Casemiro's favourite opponents as well; the Brazilian has had five goal-involvements in 11 games against the Andalusians.

Real Madrid 2 Sevilla 1



Casemiro, Casemiro



O Rei Casemiro pic.twitter.com/cxSrxVgXys — Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) January 18, 2020

Casemiro was heavily involved the last time Real Madrid met Sevilla; the Brazilian scored a brace in Madrid's 2-1 home win. Yet, it'll be Casemiro's defensive nous that could be crucial for Zinedine Zidane to stop Sevilla's creative metronome this time.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) vs Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema - La Liga Santander

In all of his 12 seasons at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema has been the most influential against Sevilla. The Andalusian side are his favourite opponents, with Benzema having 19 goal-involvements (nine goals, ten assists) in 23 games against them.

The Frenchman has a win percentage of 69 against one of La Liga's top teams, which is certainly notable, as Benzema has invariably been amongst the goals against Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Sevilla's Jules Kounde has only played Real Madrid once, doing so in Sevilla's 2-1 loss at the Bernabeu last season, a game that saw the French defender failing to mark Casemiro, who scored the winner.

GOAL! Casemiro gives Real Madrid the lead against Sevilla! 💪 pic.twitter.com/HEKgLJLsRA — Goal (@goal) January 18, 2020

Karim Benzema came on as a substitute in that game, and it was the Frenchman's presence in the Sevilla box that troubled Kounde no end.

The two Frenchmen are all set for a fascinating showdown yet again. Kounde was involved in the last 30 minutes of Sevilla's 4-0 loss against Chelsea, so he will probably look to bounce back.

However, Benzema's positioning could cause problems aplenty to Kounde, as the youngster's reading of the game is in need of polishing. Nevertheless, it could be a key battle in the context of the game.