Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga features another massive fixture this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Preview

Sevilla are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The Andalusian giants eased past Granada by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional on the domestic front so far this season. Los Blancos edged Chelsea by a 5-4 aggregate margin in the UEFA Champions League this month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive record against Sevilla and have won 33 out of 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 16 victories.

Sevilla have failed to win their last six matches against Real Madrid - their worst run against Los Blancos since a 15-game winless streak that ended in a 2003.

Real Madrid have won their last two La Liga games away from home against Sevilla and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these matches.

Real Madrid could become only the third team in history after Barcelona and Celta Vigo to record three consecutive away wins against Sevilla in La Liga.

Sevilla are unbeaten in last nine home games played over the Easter period and have won their last three matches that have been played on Easter Sunday.

Real Madrid have won seven away games on the trot against teams from Andalusia and have found the back of the net in 31 of their last 32 games in the region.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been in excellent form in La Liga and have stepped up under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been exceptional so far and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Sevilla can be a formidable foe on their day and will need to work hard to secure their top-four finish. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi