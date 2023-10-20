Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Osasuna by a comfortable 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Sevilla and have won 36 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 16 victories.

Sevilla have failed to win any of their last nine matches against Real Madrid in La Liga and have lost each of their last four such matches in the competition.

After a run of four consecutive victories at home against Real Madrid in La Liga, Sevilla have lost each of their last four such games in the competition.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 14 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid have completed their nine games in La Liga without a single draw - the first they have played out such a run since the 2014-15 campaign.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have come into their own since the start of the season and are the early favorites to win the La Liga title. Jude Bellingham has been sensational for Los Blancos and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Sevilla are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Real Madrid are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Real Madrid

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes