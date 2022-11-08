Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Sevilla in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Real Betis over the weekend and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won 16 of the last 38 matches played between the two teams took place, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 11 victories.

Sevilla have avoided defeat in their last nine matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in five of these matches.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last six home games against Real Sociedad in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming in 2016.

Real Sociedad have won three of their last five away games against Andalusian sides in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 11 La Liga matches played on Wednesdays, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Real Sociedad in 2017.

Sevilla have failed to win their last six home games in La Liga - their worst such run in the top flight since 1987.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Sevilla are in dismal form at the moment and have a mountain to climb to finish in the top half of the table. The Andalusians have a good squad at their disposal and will need to present a robust front this week.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this month. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Real Sociedad

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Mir to score - Yes

