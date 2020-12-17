Sevilla vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla invite Real Valladolid to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday night in their La Liga fixture as league action resumes following the Copa del Rey fixtures in midweek.

The Europa League winners have lost just twice in their last eight games across all competitions and will be looking to make it five wins in the last six top-flight games against 17th-placed Valladolid.

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 92 times across all competitions. With 44 wins, Sevilla lead the Pucela by a decent margin in the head-to-head record. The visitors have 28 wins to their name while the two sides ended up sharing the spoils on 20 occasions.

Valladolid have scored only once in their last meetings, while they last scored at Saturday's venue in 2014.

Sevilla form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Real Valladolid form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Team News

Jesus Navas is a doubt for the game against Valladolid.

Julen Lopetegui will likely have to make do without Jesus Navas, Tomas Vaclik, Sergio Escudero and Munir, who are all struggling with injuries.

Ivan Rakitic will yet again captain the side in the absence of Navas, and no changes are expected from the squad that started at Getafe.

Injured: Jesus Navas (knock), Tomas Vaclik (muscle), Sergio Escudero (muscle), Munir (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For the Ronaldo-owned club, Kiko Olivas and Janko are the only players ruled out for this trip to southern Spain. Javi Sánchez and Kike Pérez trained with the group for the first time this month and are in contention to make an appearance from the bench.

Javi Moyano has only made two appearances this term and is not expected to be recovered in time for this game. Shon Weissman scored his first two goals of the season last time around and is expected to lead the lineup.

Injured: Kiko Olivas (muscle), Janko (muscle)

Doubtful: Kike Pérez

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Sevilla predicted XI (4-3-3): Yusuf Bono; Marcos Acuña, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Aleix Vidal; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip;Javi Sánchez, Joaquin, Bruno Gonzalez, Nacho; Fabian Orellana, Pablo Hervías, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano; Shon Weissman, Marcos Andre

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Los Palanganas have had a solid start to the season and things are slowly panning out for them, although they are seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Interestingly, Valladolid have scored more goals than the hosts this term but have shipped in more than twice the goals conceded by Sevilla.

Five of the Andalusians' winning scorelines have been 1-0, so we expect another narrow win for the hosts, who have a near full-strength squad for this home game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Real Valladolid