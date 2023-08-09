Sevilla vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga kicks off with its first round of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday.

Sevilla vs Valencia Preview

Valencia finished in 16th place in the La Liga standings last season and have not been at their best in recent years. Los Che suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Sevilla, on the other hand, secured a 12th-place finish in the league table last season and managed to improve after a poor start to their campaign. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid and will need to take it up a notch to win this match.

Sevilla vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an impressive recent record against Valencia and have won 23 out of the 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 20 victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Valencia in La Liga - their longest run without a defeat against Los Che in the top flight.

After a run of nine defeats in 12 consecutive matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga, Valencia have picked up points in three of their last six such games in the competition.

Sevilla are winless in their four matches in opening games of the season against Valencia in La Liga and have played out draws in their two such games at home.

Valencia are unbeaten in their opening La Liga game away from home for 23 years, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Real Madrid in 2000.

Sevilla vs Valencia Prediction

Sevilla have made impressive strides since the turn of the year and have managed to move past their rough patch. The likes of Lucas Ocampos and Rafa Mir can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Valencia have struggled to cope with their own transition and have a point to prove this season. Sevilla are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-1 Valencia

Sevilla vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Ocampos to score - Yes