Sevilla vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla host Valencia at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in La Liga on Wednesday.

Both sides are looking to return to winning ways after suffering setbacks at the weekend.

Los Rojiblancos were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad, their third consecutive stalemate in the league.

Meanwhile, the Bats are ruing a late collapse at home to Real Madrid, who scored twice in the last five minutes of normal time to secure a smash-and-grab victory at the Mestalla.

The defeat was Valencia's first of the season and halted their surge, having won by a margin of three goals in each of their previous two games going into Sunday.

Sevilla vs Valencia Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will be their 50th. In the previous 49, Sevilla narrowly edged in front of Valencia with 21 wins versus 20 for the visitors.

That included a victory in each of their last four encounters against the Bats, who last beat the Andalusian side in March 2019.

Sevilla Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Valencia Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Sevilla vs Valencia Team News

Sevilla

Los Rojiblancos have a clean bill of health, with all first-team regulars available for the clash, but Julen Lopetegui has some important decisions to make.

Thomas Delaney struggled on his debut against Real Sociedad, so there's a chance that Juan Jordan might come into his place on Wednesday.

Rafa Mir is gunning for a start in the attack but considering Valencia are a big side, first-choice striker Youssef En-Nesyri might keep his place in the starting XI.

Argentina's Lucas Ocampos is another possible starter.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Valencia

The Bats were dealt a huge blow early on in their game against Real Madrid as Carlos Soler had to come off with an injury.

He'll likely miss the clash on Wednesday, and so will Jose Gaya, ruling out two key players for Valencia.

Denis Cheryshev picked up a knee problem in their victory against Osasuna over a week ago and is expected to remain out until October.

Italian right-back Cristiano Piccini is a long-term absentee.

Injured: Carlos Soler, Jose Gaya, Denis Cheryshev and Cristiano Piccini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sevilla vs Valencia Predicted XI

Sevilla (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Juan Jordan; Erik Lamela, Youssef En-Nesyri, Alejandro Gomez.

Valencia (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Dimitri Foulquier; Yunus Musah, Daniel Wass, Hugo Guillamon, Hugo Duro; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez.

Sevilla vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia were doing great in the new season until their loss to Real Madrid punctured the momentum.

Also, with a few important players missing out with injuries, their job is now made harder than ever.

Sevilla must be licking their lips right now and hoping to capitalize on this chance. We expect them to do so with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Valencia

Edited by Peter P