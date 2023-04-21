Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian outfit thrashed Manchester United by a 3-0 scoreline this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 22 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 11 victories.

After a winless run of five matches against Villarreal in La Liga, Sevilla have won two of their last five such matches against the Yellow Submarines.

Villarreal have lost two of their last four games away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 10 such games preceding this run.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last three matches in La Liga and have not achieved a run of four such matches since the end of last season.

Villarreal were on an unbeaten run of six consecutive games in La Liga before their 2-1 defeat against Real Valladolid last week.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction

Sevilla have managed to overcome their slump and were in excellent form against Manchester United. The Andalusians will need to finish in the top half of the table to salvage their league campaign and have a point to prove this weekend.

Villarreal stuttered against Real Valladolid last week and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Villarreal

Sevilla vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

