Sevilla vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla are set to welcome Villarreal to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday in their next La Liga game.

Sevilla come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Valencia on Tuesday at the Mestalla Stadium. A late second-half goal from former AC Milan attacker and Spain international Suso secured the win for Sevilla.

Villarreal, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Spain international Inaki Williams put Athletic Bilbao ahead in the first half, only for young winger Yeremi Pino to equalize for Villarreal in the second half.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

In 31 previous encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost eight and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other in June this year with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer and centre-back Pau Torres for Villarreal were cancelled out by goals from left-back Sergio Escudero and attacker Munir El Haddadi for Sevilla.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-W-D

Sevilla vs Villarreal Team News

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will be unable to select goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and left-back Sergio Escudero, who are both out due to injuries. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Fernando.

Injured: Tomas Vaclik, Sergio Escudero

Doubtful: Fernando

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Villarreal will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Alberto Moreno, French midfielder Francis Coquelin, right-back Mario Gaspar and midfielder Vicente Iborra, who are all due to injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of striker Paco Alcacer and Colombia international Carlos Bacca.

Injured: Francis Coquelin, Alberto Moreno, Mario Gaspar, Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: Carlos Bacca, Paco Alcacer

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Oscar, Suso, Luuk de Jong, Lucas Ocampos

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo, Ruben Pena, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Manu Trigueros, Juan Foyth, Dani Parejo, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez, Samuel Chukwueze

Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction

Sevilla sit sixth in the league table, and have generally impressed under the management of Julen Lopetegui. The likes of Lucas Ocampos and Suso could prove to be crucial, with veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic pulling the strings from midfield.

Villarreal, on the other hand, sit fourth in the league table. Former Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal manager Unai Emery has a talented squad to work with. Young talents like Pervis Estupinan and Pau Torres are performing well alongside established names like Dani Parejo and Gerard Moreno.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Villarreal

